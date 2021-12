Pink

The Grammy nominee showed off her impressive homegrown haul in June 2020. “Been trying to grow tomatoes for five years. Finally!!!!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding several of the bright red fruits. “I beat the gophers to it. I win I win I win.” The following month, the “Funhouse” singer shared an Instagram video of even more of her homegrown foods, including basil, fennel, onions and more.