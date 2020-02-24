Prince Philip

The royal certainly doesn’t need to grow his own food, but that didn’t stop him from planting more than 300 saplings impregnated with truffle spores on the grounds of his family’s Sandringham estate in 2006. Though the trees went years without yielding any of the fancy food, the prince’s years-long efforts paid off in December 2018 when an impressive truffle crop began to grow. The noteworthy feat made him the first person in Britain to successfully grow his own black truffles.