Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

The couple celebrated their engagement in March 2019 by indulging in champagne — a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Vintage Rosé 2008, to be exact — and doughnuts aboard a private jet as they flew back from a lavish tropical vacation. The former Yankee hung a “She Said Yes” sign at the entrance to the plane and had the small white doughnuts designed to look like mini rings. Rodriguez popped the question a few days prior as the sun set on a secluded beach in the Bahamas.