Diplo

The DJ shared an Instagram photo of himself standing near the entrance of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen-branded private jet in August 2019 with two bags of food in hand. The snap was taken at the height of the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, just days after the chain said it sold out of the popular menu item nationwide. As the musician implied, he got to sample the sandwich despite the sell-out. “Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet,” he captioned the picture. “Wendy’s, your move.”