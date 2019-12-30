Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Hobbs & Shaw star celebrated his birthday on board a private plane in May 2019. While that might sound like a drag, the former professional wrestler was treated to a custom feast fit for a man whose cheat meals are gargantuan. “Thank you to my flight crew for making this birthday boy feel special with this surprise!” he captioned an Instagram photo of his celebratory meal and decorations. “Go on and ZOOM IN on my birthday cake. Hunks of chocolate chip cookies on top of an insane chocolate chip cookie cheesecake.” The California native then washed everything down with a little booze. “And to top it all off, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, so I got no problem having a drink of my tequila at 10 am and toasting y’all around the world,” he added. “Wheels up and off to work I go.”