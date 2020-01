Kanye West

The “I Love It” rapper enjoyed some Chick-fil-A while flying private in November 2019. Kim Kardashian snapped a photo of her husband eating what appeared to be a fried chicken sandwich while up in the sky and shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. “Chick-Fil-Ye,” she joked. The choice of eatery is no surprise for the Grammy winner, seeing as his song, “Closed on Sunday,” references the popular chain multiple times.