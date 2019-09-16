Cheesecake From L’Avenue

The aspiring lawyer is a cheesecake fan. Her version of choice, however, isn’t all that easy to come by in her native Los Angeles. In fact, her preferred cheesecake can be found at a restaurant called L’Avenue, which has locations in Paris and New York City. Kardashian’s craving for the popular dessert once got so intense that she hopped on a plane from L.A. to the City of Light just for a serving of the European-made dish. She recently had a mini helping of the pastry during a trip to NYC and called it “my favorite little cheesecake.”