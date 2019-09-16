Doughnuts

Unlike her taste in cheesecake, Kardashian doesn’t really discriminate when it comes to doughnuts. She ordered two dozen mini doughnuts the morning after the 2019 Met Gala, but she’s also been known to like Krispy Kremes (her “favorite junk food”) and lesser known fried pastries. When she and husband Kanye West were en route to John Legend’s 40th birthday party in L.A. in 2019, the pair made a doughnut-centric pit stop in San Francisco. “Just getting a quick doughnut before getting on the plane to make it to John’s 40th birthday party,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Stories at the time.