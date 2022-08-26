Plant-Based Tacos

In August 2022, the SKIMS entrepreneur opened up to Poosh about her journey with psoriasis, which causes red, itchy patches on the skin, and psoriatic arthritis, which can stem from psoriasis. Due to her condition, Kardashian shared how she was finding more balance by staying away from meat and dairy, noting that “plant-based tacos” were among her favorite dishes.

“I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it’s a treat day,” she shared with the outlet, adding that “sea moss smoothies” were a go-to due to their “anti-inflammatory” properties.

“[Becoming plant-based has] made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she shared.