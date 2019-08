Sandwiches

For a main meal, which Poosh describes as “the primary substance” of kid’s lunch, sandwiches are a solid choice. Hyatt is partial to sandwiches made with cream cheese, peanut butter or turkey. “But feel free to sub in anything you know your kids will enjoy,” the post stares. “If your kids don’t love sandwiches, try sliced or shaved organic turkey breast from an organic grocery store.”