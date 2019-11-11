Activated Nuts

“Nuts are another nutrient superstar and a high-protein snack to nourish growing brains and bodies,” Poosh notes, adding that “activated” nuts are simply those that have been soaked overnight and dehydrated. Nuts such as pecans, Brazil nuts, walnuts, almonds and cashews are all solid “activated” options. “The nuts don’t lose any of their nutrients, just their potentially harmful (for teeth and gut) phytic acid,” Poosh adds. “They actually become more nutritionally available and have a slightly airy, toasty crunch that will have your kids addicted.”