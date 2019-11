Fresh Fruit With Nut Butter

“It’s much easier to get your little ones to eat fruits or veggies when there is something tasty to dip them in,” the Poosh post states. “Sliced apples, pears or bananas are great with classic peanut butter, but with all the nut butter options out there, try mixing it up with some almond, cashew or sunflower seed butter or even some tahini swirled with honey.”