Hydrate Yourself

Hydration is always important, and it’s especially critical if you’re looking to get back on track after a stretch of less than ideal meals. “We lose approximately a liter of water when we sleep through sweat and breathing, so the first thing I recommend is drinking a liter of water upon waking up,” she noted. “This will help to not only keep hunger and cravings at bay, but also keeps our energy up and our skin clear.”