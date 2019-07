Collagen Protein Balls

“At nighttime, I’ve been eating one collagen protein ball as an after-dinner treat,” Kardashian explained. Her preferred version of the confections are made with coconut butter, ghee, unsweetened coconut shreds, collagen protein powder, maple syrup, Himalayan pink salt and cinnamon. “I’ll have one that has the Pink Moon Milk in it, which feels like dessert and helps me sleep well.”