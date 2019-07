Daily Blood Sugar Tests

To monitor her progress, the reality star tests her blood each morning. “It’s the only real way to accurately check my blood sugar and see if I’m in ketosis, and it gives me an idea of what items will throw off my diet the least and the worst,” she wrote. Ketosis occurs when the body doesn’t have enough carbs to burn for energy and resorts to burning fat for fuel instead. It is the basis of the keto diet.