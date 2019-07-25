Tea

Acknowledging that keto can be especially hard when hanging out with friends or a large group of people, Kardashian has come up with a savvy trick that incorporates yet another beverage. “When I’m around friends who are indulging or having dessert, I make tea to keep my hands and my mouth busy,” she noted. “So many cravings are just your body asking you to hydrate or get some minerals, so this actually works a lot of the time.” Another go-to drink for the star is apple cider vinegar in water, which helps cut cravings.