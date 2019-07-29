Collagen Vibes

Kardashian noted that she starts “most mornings” with this fruit-infused blend of collagen peptides that she helped create, which she blends into tea, water or a latte. “I do it on an empty stomach for maximum benefits and kick-start my protein intake for the day,” she explained. “This not only helps me recover from workouts easier, but I’ve personally noticed a major difference in my skin, hair, and nails due to the hyaluronic acid and vitamin C in this blend. It tastes so good.”