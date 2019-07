Moon Milk Latte

When the day is nearly done, Kardashian unwinds with an adaptogenic tea and her “favorite” Moon Milk Latte. “I save this for after the kids are in bed and it’s truly ‘me time’ where I can take a salt bath or just relax with a good book or movie,” she explained. “I usually mix the Moon Milk Latte with warm water, but if I’m feeling fancy, I’ll mix it with some coconut or almond milk. It’s seriously the best nightcap.”