Protein Powder With MCT Oil

After a workout, Kardashian blends a protein powder with MCT oil for optimal brain health. “I need to be ‘on’ all the time and it gives me lots of energy to run around with my kids and get to everything I need to check off my list for the day,” she declared. “I also add Blue Majik E3Live, which has a ton of minerals and added protein, and is known to help keep up your brain function.”