Water With Magnesium in Trace Minerals

Given how important hydration is to Kardashian, it’s no surprise that water features heavily in her daily routine. However, a simple cup of H20 isn’t exactly what’s on the menu. Instead, the California native adds magnesium in trace minerals to her water each day. “It helps calm anxiety and it’s especially important if I’ve had an extra hard workout to replenish minerals lost,” she explained. “It’s great in the evenings to relax my mind and soothe muscle cramps, too.”

Kardashian is also partial to alkaline water or spiking her filtered water with minerals or liquid chlorophyll, which makes her feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated” while also getting important nutrients her body needs.