News Kroger’s Wellness Experience Kicks Off Star-Studded Event With Cofounder Jewel and Fan-Favorite Foodie Tabitha Brown By Us Weekly Staff August 21, 2021 Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger 5 3 / 5 Tabitha Teaches The viral sensation explained how veganism can be the spark that ignites healthy living. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News