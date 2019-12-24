Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Gifted Her Entire Family With Personalized Christmas Cookies: See the Look-Alike Treats!

By
Kylie Jenner Gives Her Family Custom Cookies for Christmas
 Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Penelope Disick

The cookie designed for Kourtney’s daughter boasts her bob haircut and sweet smile.

Back to top