Kardashians Kylie Jenner Gifted Her Entire Family With Personalized Christmas Cookies: See the Look-Alike Treats! By Samantha Leffler December 24, 2019 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 10 11 / 10 Saint West For 4-year-old Saint, Kylie commissioned a cookie that sports his gorgeous curls. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News