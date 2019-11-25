Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Hosted a Home-Cooked Friendsgiving and Saved a Spot for Beyonce

By
Kylie Jenner Hosted Friendsgiving, Saved Beyonce a Spot
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Mac and Cheese

“This is about to go in the oven,” Kylie said as she prepared the classic comfort food. “Wow.”

Back to top