Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Hosted a Home-Cooked Friendsgiving and Saved a Spot for Beyonce

By
Kylie Jenner Hosted Friendsgiving, Saved Beyonce a Spot
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
10
11 / 10

The Finished Feast

Kylie happily shared a clip of her pals enjoying the feast and going back for more tasty food.

Back to top