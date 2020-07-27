Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Makes Avocado Toast: See Her Sweet, Unlikely Ingredient

By
1 Kylie Jenner Avocado Toast
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
5
2 / 5
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Gathering the Ingredients

The Kylie Skin founder got all of her ingredients together before she plated the toast.

Back to top