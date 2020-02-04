Kardashians Kylie Jenner Reveals Everything She Eats in a Day: Celery Juice, Sushi and More By Samantha Leffler February 4, 2020 Shutterstock 13 11 / 13 Sushi and Sashimi When not making dinner for Stormi at home, Jenner is out eating sushi. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News