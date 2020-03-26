Kardashians Kylie Jenner Shares the Recipe for Her ‘Perfect Mini Pancakes’ By Samantha Leffler March 26, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 9 6 / 9 Mixing Time With all the ingredients in the bowl, it’s time to mix everything together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News