Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Shares the Recipe for Her ‘Perfect Mini Pancakes’

By
Kylie Jenner Shares the Recipe for Her 'Perfect Mini Pancakes’
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
9
9 / 9

The Finished Product

Once the pancakes are lightly browned on both sides, Jenner serves them topped with maple syrup.

Back to top