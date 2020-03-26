Kardashians Kylie Jenner Shares the Recipe for Her ‘Perfect Mini Pancakes’ By Samantha Leffler March 26, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 9 9 / 9 The Finished Product Once the pancakes are lightly browned on both sides, Jenner serves them topped with maple syrup. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News