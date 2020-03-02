Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Eats Homemade Mini Pancakes, Fritos and More During Girls’ Trip to the Bahamas

By
Kylie Jenner Bahama Eats
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
5
2 / 5

More Breakfast Staples

The homemade breakfast feast also included bacon, sausage and grits topped with plenty of butter.

Back to top