Kardashians Kylie Jenner Eats Homemade Mini Pancakes, Fritos and More During Girls’ Trip to the Bahamas By Samantha Leffler 6 hours ago Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram 5 5 / 5 Shots for Everyone The reality star shared a snapshot of three partially filled shot glasses lined up in a row. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News