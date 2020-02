In-n-Out Burger

When she’s in the mood for a “cheat meal,” Jenner heads to the fast food chain. “It’s just for me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “When I was pregnant I had eat In-n-Out at least once a week — it was a problem.” Her favorite menu items are “a double-cheeseburger with just special sauce and grilled onions,” which she gets either on a bun or wrapped in lettuce, “well-done” fries and a Coke.