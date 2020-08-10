When She an Epic Hosted Friendsgiving

In November 2019, the star hosted a seriously impressive Friendsgiving dinner for some of her closest pals. The meal included dishes such as green bean casserole, mac and cheese, candied yams topped with marshmallows and, of course, turkey. As Jenner noted, she and good pal Stassie Karanikolaou cooked much of the food on their own. “Our masterpiece,” Karanikolaou said of the array of food on her Instagram Stories at the time. “We killed it.”

She then pivoted the camera to Jenner, who wholeheartedly agreed. “We f—king killed it!”