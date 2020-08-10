When She ‘Disturbed’ People With the Way She Cut Her Cake

The star caused quite a ruckus in May 2020 when she shared an Instagram Story of the unusual way she’d sliced into a cake that she received as a gift. Instead of cutting a complete piece with a tip that reaches the center of the cake, the small slice Jenner took left the moist middle of the cake largely untouched. Hours later she took to her Instagram Stories once more to address people’s concerns and have a little fun in the process. “People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” she declared.

Jenner then proceeded to ignore any and all cake slicing norms when she cut a circular portion of the cake about half an inch to the right of her initial slice.