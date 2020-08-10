When She Gave Her Family Members Personalized Holiday Cookies

Why send your relatives plain old gingerbread cookies for Christmas when you can send them treats that look just like themselves? That’s exactly what Jenner did in December 2019 and her family members were seriously impressed. When Kris Jenner received a basket of cookies that looked just like her and boyfriend Corey Gamble, she couldn’t help but gush about the confections on her Instagram Stories. “Only Kylie could find somebody to make cookies that look just like us,” Kris said with a laugh at the time. “Love you Kylie. These are the cutest!”