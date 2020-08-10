When She Put Walnuts in Her Face Scrub

The makeup maven announced the debut of her skincare line in May 2019, and it managed to send fans into a tizzy before its formal arrival, thanks to a product called Kylie Skin Walnut Scrub. The reality star teased the item on social media prior to its launch, and called it the “secret to a fresh face,” if used 2 to 3 times a week, but her followers weren’t convinced. “Walnut face scrub is SO bad for your skin!” wrote one naysayer. Added another: “We stopped using walnut face scrubs two decades ago.” Still, cosmetic chemist Jim Hammer came to Jenner’s defense, ultimately telling Us Weekly the hysteria was “over nothing.”