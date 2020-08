When She Whipped Up Mini Pancakes

Instead of whipping up a batch of regular-sized pancakes while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic March 2020, Jenner shared her recipe for the “perfect mini pancakes.” The star’s version of the breakfast item is made with oat milk, an egg, some vanilla and sugar. Then, in order to make sure each pancake was the ideal “mini” size, she used a teaspoon to transfer the batter from the bowl to the pan.