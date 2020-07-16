Food Lizzo Reveals More of Her Favorite Vegan Eats, Including a ‘Fire’ Sandwich By Samantha Leffler 3 hours ago Courtesy of Lizzo/TikTok 6 5 / 6 Noodles Lizzo included a close-up of the noodles she shared and joked: “That is my ugly ass little portions.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News