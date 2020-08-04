Food

Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 79th Birthday With Waffles, Caviar and More

By
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 79th Birthday Caviar
 Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram
7
6 / 7
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Caviar and Crepes

Stewart ate her caviar along with a crepe and a generous helping of crème fraîche.

Back to top