Food

Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 79th Birthday With Waffles, Caviar and More

By
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 79th Birthday Oysters
 Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram
7
4 / 7
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

The Oyster Platter

The Martha Manual author noted that the “delicious oysters” Rockefeller came from a local pal.

Back to top