Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

Nothing beats this home-brewed soup on a cold, rainy day.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb chicken parts

2 stalks celery, including leafy tops, cut into

3-inch pieces

1 whole chicken, thoroughly rinsed Kosher salt to rub inside chicken

1 large whole onion, unpeeled

1 large whole carrot, peeled

1 medium whole parsnip, peeled

2 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 bunch of dill, washed and tied with a string

Cooked egg noodles

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pour 12 cups of cold water into a large stockpot. Add chicken parts and celery. Bring to a boil. While water is heating, rub the inside of whole chicken with salt.

2. Add chicken to the pot, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Test chicken with a fork to make sure it’s tender and fully cooked. Carefully remove it to a platter. Leave chicken parts in pot.

3. Add onion, carrot, parsnip, salt and pepper. Simmer soup for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

4. When chicken cools, remove skin and bones and cut meat into bite-size pieces.

5. Strain soup and discard all solids except carrot. Return soup to pot and bring to a simmer. Drop in dill bundle for 1 minute and remove. Slice carrot and add to pot. Add chopped chicken to pot.

6. Add cooked egg noodles and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 8