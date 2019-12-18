Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
Nothing beats this home-brewed soup on a cold, rainy day.
INGREDIENTS
1 lb chicken parts
2 stalks celery, including leafy tops, cut into
3-inch pieces
1 whole chicken, thoroughly rinsed Kosher salt to rub inside chicken
1 large whole onion, unpeeled
1 large whole carrot, peeled
1 medium whole parsnip, peeled
2 tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 bunch of dill, washed and tied with a string
Cooked egg noodles
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Pour 12 cups of cold water into a large stockpot. Add chicken parts and celery. Bring to a boil. While water is heating, rub the inside of whole chicken with salt.
2. Add chicken to the pot, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Test chicken with a fork to make sure it’s tender and fully cooked. Carefully remove it to a platter. Leave chicken parts in pot.
3. Add onion, carrot, parsnip, salt and pepper. Simmer soup for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
4. When chicken cools, remove skin and bones and cut meat into bite-size pieces.
5. Strain soup and discard all solids except carrot. Return soup to pot and bring to a simmer. Drop in dill bundle for 1 minute and remove. Slice carrot and add to pot. Add chopped chicken to pot.
6. Add cooked egg noodles and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serves 8