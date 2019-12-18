French Onion Soup

The secret to making this rich soup is properly caramelizing the onions.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup unsalted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cups onions, sliced

4 10.5-oz cans beef broth

2 tbsp dry sherry (optional)

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and black pepper

4 slices French bread

4 slices provolone cheese

2 slices Swiss cheese, diced

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Melt butter with olive oil in an 8-qt stockpot on medium heat. Add onions and continually stir until tender and translucent. Do not brown the onions.

2.Add beef broth, sherry and thyme. Season with salt and pepper, and simmer for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat broiler.

4. Ladle soup into oven-safe serving bowls and place 1 slice of bread on top of each. Layer each slice of bread with a slice of provolone, ½ slice diced Swiss and 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese.

5. Place bowls on baking sheet and broil until cheese bubbles and browns slightly. Do not overcook.

Serves 4