Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

This traditional soup is packed with nutrients and great for switching up your typical taco routine.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 small onion, diced

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 jalapeños, seeded and finely diced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 4.5-oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 4.5-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 limes, juiced, plus wedges for garnish

1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 8-in flour tortilla, grilled, cut into thin strips

1 avocado, pitted and sliced

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Salt and black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 2 minutes. Once the onion is soft, add garlic and jalapeños and cook for 1 minute.

2. Pour the chicken broth, tomatoes and beans into the pot and bring to a boil.

3. Once boiling, lower heat to simmer and add chicken breasts. Cook the chicken for 20 to 25 minutes. Once chicken is cooked, remove from pot.

4. When cool enough to handle, shred chicken and set it aside. Add lime juice and fresh cilantro to the pot.

5. In a serving bowl, add a mound of shredded chicken. Ladle soup over chicken and top with a lime wedge, grilled tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese. Serve immediately.

Serves 4