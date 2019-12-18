Pho

The best cuts of beef to use are flank steak, chuck roast and brisket. The soup embraces their flavor and fat.

INGREDIENTS

4 lb beef soup bones

1 onion, unpeeled and cut in half

5 slices fresh ginger

1 tbsp salt

2 pods star anise

2½ tbsp fish sauce

1 8-oz package dried rice noodles

1½ lb beef top sirloin, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped cilantro 1 tbsp chopped scallion

1½ cups bean sprouts

1 bunch Thai basil

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

¼ cup hoisin sauce (optional)

¼ cup chili-garlic sauce, like sriracha (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Place beef bones on a baking sheet and roast until browned, 1 hour.

3. Place onion on a baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven until blackened and soft, about 45 minutes.

4. Place bones, onion, ginger, salt, star anise and fish sauce in a large stockpot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low.

5. Simmer on low for 6 to 10 hours. Strain the broth into a saucepan and set aside.

6. Place rice noodles in large bowl filled with room-temperature water and soak for 1 hour. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place soaked noodles in the boiling water for 1 minute. Bring stock to a simmer.

7. Divide noodles into 4 bowls; top with sirloin, cilantro and scallion. Pour hot broth over the top. Stir and let sit until the beef is partially cooked and no longer pink, 1 to 2 minutes.

8. Serve with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime wedges, and hoisin sauce and chili-garlic sauce on the side.

Serves 4