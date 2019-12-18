Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

Set this up in the morning, and come home to goodness in a bowl.

INGREDIENTS

1½ lb boneless, skinless chicken breast

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced

3 stalks celery, diced 1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1 tsp Italian seasoning, or more to taste

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup flour

2 cups cheese tortellini

Salt and black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a 6-qt slow cooker, add chicken, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, chicken broth, bay leaves and Italian seasoning. Cook on low for 6 hours.

2. Remove the cooked chicken from the slow cooker and shred. Add back to the slow cooker.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, heavy cream and flour. Add to slow cooker along with the tortellini. Cook for 15 minutes, or until tortellini are cooked through and the soup has thickened.

4. Discard bay leaves, season with salt and pepper, and serve immediately with chopped parsley, if desired.

Serves 6