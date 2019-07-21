Ariana Grande

The “Thank U, Next” songstress was forced to cancel a pair of concerts in Florida in May 2019 after falling ill. She later discovered her health scare was caused by a tomato allergy that made her throat close. Days later, she continued to feel the effects. “Still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding,” the Scream Queens alum explained on Twitter. She also had a bit of fun with the situation, adding: “There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…….”