Zooey Deschanel

The 500 Days of Summer star has multiple food allergies to contend with, including intolerances to dairy, eggs and wheat. “I am the worst person to ever eat with because I have all these stupid food allergies,” she told Vulture in 2011. “It wasn’t that many things, it was just all the things that are fun to eat — everything that I enjoy, like bread.” On the set of New Girl, the actress even had special meals delivered to her trailer because she doesn’t want her cast and crew to have to eat all her “weird foods.”