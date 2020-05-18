Celebrity Kitchens

Molly Sims Shares a Peek Inside Her Pantry and ‘Severely Labeled’ Refrigerator

By
Molly Sims Shares a Peek Inside Her Pantry
 Courtesy of Molly Sims/Instagram
8
4 / 8

The Pretty Pantry

“This is my pantry,” Sims boasted as she walked inside. “[It’s] Home Edit-approved.”

 

Back to top