Food

Mother’s Day Eats! See What Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Ate to Celebrate

By
Ayesha Curry Mothers Day Eats See What Stars Ate to Celebrate
 Courtesy Ayesha Curry/Instagram
16
8 / 16

Ayesha Curry

The restaurateur made “Mama Mimosas” and sipped on one while lounging in her backyard.

Back to top