Food

Mother’s Day Eats! See What Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Ate to Celebrate

By
Joanna Gaines Mothers Day Eats See What Stars Ate to Celebrate
 Courtesy Joanna Gaines/Instagram
16
11 / 16

Joanna Gaines

The HGTV star was treated to an at-home omelette station, courtesy of her husband, Chip Gaines.

Back to top